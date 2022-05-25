GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 197,249 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 22,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.