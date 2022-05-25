GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNS. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 370,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 2,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

