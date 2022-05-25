GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 21,911 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,911 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 664,731 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 86,093 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,116. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

