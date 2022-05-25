GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

MGI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 24,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,985. The firm has a market cap of $955.08 million, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

