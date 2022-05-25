GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Buys $63,256.90 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ruey-Lin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Ruey-Lin Lu bought 5,000 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.

GSIT opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

