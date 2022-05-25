Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess’ has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guess’ to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

GES traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 2,279,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

