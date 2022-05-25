Guggenheim Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Neutral

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

