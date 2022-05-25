Gulden Hits One Day Volume of $1,701.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,701.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00230117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016424 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006344 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.