Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.82 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09), with a volume of 711,814 shares.
The company has a market cap of £72.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)
Further Reading
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.