Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.82 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09), with a volume of 711,814 shares.

The company has a market cap of £72.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel services, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel services, crane services, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

