Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 213,786 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

