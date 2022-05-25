Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 213,786 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.38 million during the quarter.
About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
