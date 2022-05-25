Hamelin Gold Limited (ASX:HMG) Insider Justin Osborne Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Hamelin Gold Limited (ASX:HMG – Get Rating) insider Justin Osborne purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,531.91).

Hamelin Gold Company Profile

Hamelin Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company. It holds the West Tanami project covering 2,277 square kilometers of gold province located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

