Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,586. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

