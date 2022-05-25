Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

HSNGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

