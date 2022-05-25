HBK Investments L P Acquires New Stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APXIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $3,021,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

