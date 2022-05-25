HBK Investments L P Acquires New Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.53% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

FBRT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 937,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 131.32 and a quick ratio of 131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.