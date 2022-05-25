HBK Investments L P Boosts Stock Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.70% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLMI. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $4,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.