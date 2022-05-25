HBK Investments L P Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KWB Wealth increased its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,492. The firm has a market cap of $339.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

