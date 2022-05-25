HBK Investments L P Invests $7.84 Million in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 800,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,000.

Separately, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $12,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPBA remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

