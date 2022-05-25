HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000. HBK Investments L P owned 3.78% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

MITT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 160,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,540. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.