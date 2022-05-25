HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

NASDAQ SHCA remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.87.

About Spindletop Health Acquisition

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to operate in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

