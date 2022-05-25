HBK Investments L P Sells 150,000 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.40% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 455,899 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOF remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,799,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

