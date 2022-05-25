Head to Head Contrast: Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) versus easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A easyJet 0 2 6 0 2.75

easyJet has a consensus target price of $8.35, indicating a potential upside of 36.89%. Given easyJet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe easyJet is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.85% -16.82% -4.12% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and easyJet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.62 -$472.57 million ($5.18) -3.54 easyJet $2.00 billion 1.21 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

easyJet beats Spirit Airlines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

