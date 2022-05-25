Head-To-Head Survey: HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) & VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HUTCHMED and VistaGen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUTCHMED 0 2 2 0 2.50 VistaGen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

HUTCHMED currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 454.91%. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.35%. Given VistaGen Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VistaGen Therapeutics is more favorable than HUTCHMED.

Profitability

This table compares HUTCHMED and VistaGen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUTCHMED N/A N/A N/A VistaGen Therapeutics -2,465.94% -44.10% -36.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUTCHMED and VistaGen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUTCHMED $356.13 million 4.17 -$194.65 million N/A N/A VistaGen Therapeutics $1.09 million 193.26 -$17.93 million ($0.36) -2.83

VistaGen Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUTCHMED.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of HUTCHMED shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HUTCHMED has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors. It also develops Surufatinib, an inhibitor for neuroendocrine tumors (NET), pancreatic NET, non-pancreatic NET, biliary tract cancer, sarcoma, neuroendocrine neoplasm, esophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, GC, thyroid cancer, EMC, NSCLC, and solid tumors; HMPL-523, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for hematological cancers and certain chronic immune diseases; and HMPL-689 for isoform PI3Kd (phosphoinositide 3'-kinase delta). In addition, it develops Tazemetostat, an inhibitor of EZH2 for the treatment of certain epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma patients; HMPL-306, an inhibitor for hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; HMPL-760, an Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor; HMPL-453, an inhibitor for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma; HMPL-295 for solid tumors; HMPL-653 for metastatic solid tumors and tenosynovial giant cell tumors; and Epitinib (HMPL-813) and Theliatinib (HMPL-309) inhibitors. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB (publ), Lilly (Shanghai) Management Company Limited, BeiGene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics Co., Inc., Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd., Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., and Epizyme, Inc. The company was formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech Limited and changed its name to HUTCHMED (China) Limited in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder. Its PH94B product also has potential to treat a range of anxiety disorders, including adjustment disorder with anxiety, postpartum anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, preprocedural anxiety, panic, and others. The company's CNS pipeline also comprises PH10, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase 2B clinical development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101, an oral N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, which is in development in combination with probenecid as a potential treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia, MDD, neuropathic pain, and suicidal ideation. It has contract research and development agreement with Cato Research Ltd.; license and option agreements with Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc.; and license and sublicense agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

