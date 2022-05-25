Head-To-Head Survey: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) versus Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $289.05 million 9.33 $330.76 million $4.86 7.60 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Volatility & Risk

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Main Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 110.79% 11.40% 5.74% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Main Street Capital and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Main Street Capital presently has a consensus price target of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.86%.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $5 million and $300 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

About Kona Grill (Get Rating)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

