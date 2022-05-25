Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.25 Per Share

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HLCL stock opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The company has a market capitalization of £519.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 284.33 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.46). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 427.17.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 14,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £58,100 ($73,109.35).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Helical from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 575 ($7.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

