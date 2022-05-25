Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 38,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.