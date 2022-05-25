Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Trading Down 4.6%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00. 152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Get Heska alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heska by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Heska by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.