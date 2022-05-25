HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading 9.8% Higher

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

