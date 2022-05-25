HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Announces GBX 2.06 Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 179.37 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.95. The company has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. HICL Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 160.60 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.98 ($2.33).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.45) price target on shares of HICL Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

