Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

