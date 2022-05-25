Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.83. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.76 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.