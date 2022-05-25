Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $362.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.15 and a 200-day moving average of $409.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

