Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,541 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $174,757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,444,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,329,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

