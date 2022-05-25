Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $720,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.