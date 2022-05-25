Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $880,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.42 and a 200 day moving average of $193.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

