Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $944,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

NYSE IIPR opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

