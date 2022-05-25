Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $322.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.06 and a 200-day moving average of $473.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $309.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

