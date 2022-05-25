Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,535 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $36,835,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $377,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

