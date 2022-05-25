Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,761,136. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.68. 2,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $93.49 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

