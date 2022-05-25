Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average is $146.55.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

