HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.71

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 79052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.47.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

