HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HNI stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.89. HNI has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.69 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

