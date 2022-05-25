Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,132. The company has a market cap of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.59. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

