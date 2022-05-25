Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 341,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Holley has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,392,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $19,093,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

