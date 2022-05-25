Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.48 and last traded at $75.67. 91,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,823,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

