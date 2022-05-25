Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 793,179 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $20.62.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.