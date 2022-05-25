Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.37

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 20171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

