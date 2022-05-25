Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.37

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 20171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
