HOPR Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 2% higher against the dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $375,952.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,932.27 or 0.29700806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00494375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.20 or 1.39512407 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.