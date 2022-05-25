Horizonte Minerals Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, May 27th (OTCMKTS:HZMMF)

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, May 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Horizonte Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Horizonte Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

