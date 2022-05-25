Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,373,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,496,000 after buying an additional 76,136 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 342,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

